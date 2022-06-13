Dennis George Thompson passed away peacefully May 31 at the Honor Health Scottsdale Shea Medical Center following a valiant struggle with cancer of the spine and COPD.
He was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Aug. 16, 1938, to S. George and Viola Thompson (LaBertew). The family settled in Bend, Ore., where Dennis graduated from high school. Upon graduation in 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and became a Radar Specialist.
Dennis married Bonnita Joy Fecht on June 5, 1958, and together they had two children. The family moved often, first in the military and later for business purposes, living literally from coast to coast plus Guam. Dennis and Bonnie settled finally in Fountain Hills, which they loved very much for the past 30 years.
He was a proud grandfather and great grandfather. Dennis loved reading, music and keeping up with distant friends and relatives online. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnita; his parents; sister, Reta Severtson and brother-in-law, Richard Severtson.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Debra Rompel (Lance) of South Elgin, Ill.; son, Douglas (Elizabeth) of Elmhurst, Ill.; grandchildren, Michael Valent (McClure, Pa.), Ryan Rompel (South Elgin, Ill.), Zach Rompel (South Elgin, Ill.) and Sam Thompson (Oak Park Ill.); and great grandchildren, Phoenix Valent, Helena Valent and Myla Valent plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to the Ascension School Camp (Cove, Ore.) or your favorite library. A service will be held in early August, with inurnment to be at the Prescott National Cemetery, Prescott, Ariz. Arrangements by Messinger Mortuaries, Fountain Hills.