Dennis E. Korosec, 80, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, after an 18-month battle with cancer.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he met his wife of 58 years, Lucy (nee Stancato), while attending Kent State University. He loved Fountain Hills at first sight and insisted they should settle there 40 years ago. Loving father of Kim Gaebelein (Jay) and doting grandfather of Jenna of Richfield, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Justine Korosec; dear brother, William (Marie) and dear sister-in-law, Vera Stancato. He leaves behind dear sister-in-law, Marie Korosec and nieces and nephews, Dawn D’Amore, Bill and John. And he was great uncle to Bruce Fratcher, Emily, Amalia, Nikki, Erica D’Amore Tscherne, Jack, Logan and Michele. He leaves behind so many caring family and friends.
Dennis was a lifelong salesman, eventually becoming a realtor. He was an usher for many years at Church of the Ascension and a 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus. Dennis enjoyed those annual fishing trips with his dad and brother in Canada. He was an avid bowler and the past President of the Fountain Hills Mixed Couples League, the largest in Arizona at that time.
He shared his love of football, baseball and basketball with Kim and they attended many games together. He was a wonderful dancer (ask Nancy) and had a great sense of humor. There are so many fond memories of adventures together to Canada, Florida, Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Europe.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. in Fountain Hills, AZ.