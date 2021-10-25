Denise Carol (Silvis) Rupert, 80, passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning Oct. 17, 2021, at Angel Wings Assisted Living in Vernon, Ariz.
She was born to Alice and John Edgar Silvis in Oklahoma, Pa., Nov. 14, 1940. She graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1958. Denise lived life on Kepple Hill/Vandergrift, Pa. Apollo, Pa. moved to Fountain Hills in 1973, Mesa, Ariz. in 1987, the White Mountains of Arizona in 2013.
Denise was preceded in death by husband, Arthur C. Rupert, Jr.; parents, Alice and John Edgar Silvis and brother, J. Edgar (Eddie) Silvis.
Denise is survived by two daughters, Dawn Young (Mike), Lakeside, Ariz., Denene Jacobs (Chuck), Mesa, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Chas Jacobs (Kristin), Kaley Fallbeck (Sean), Hallie Young, Benjamin Young; two sisters, Karen Massetto (Peter) of Pennsylvania, SueAnn Ednie (Merritt) of Maryland; one brother, Wayne Silvis of Pennsylvania.
Denise was blessed to have wonderful lifetime friends in Pennsylvania and Arizona. Denise loved spending time with family and friends in Arizona and Pennsylvania. She enjoyed the beach (especially, Topsail, N.C., Rehoboth, Bethany and Dewey, Delaware). She loved good food, laughter, enjoying her grandchildren and spoiling her dogs.
Denise loved Jesus and now gets to see Him face to face.
Thank you to Angel Wings Assisted Living and Hospice Compassus for helping us care for our mom.
Celebration of Denise’s Life at a later date to be determined.
For by grace you have been saved through faith and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. Ephesians 2:8-9, PeaceWithGod.net, needhim.org
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Denise’s name to: Living Hope Centers, 1901 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901, livinghopecenters.org/give.
