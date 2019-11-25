“Dolly” Monteleone, 88, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. Dolly was born April 22, 1931 in the Bronx, New York, and moved to Fountain Hills in 1981. She lived there until 2015 when she moved to Mesa to be with her daughter, Lisa.
She is survived by her son, Gene, and his wife, Rosanne; daughter, Lisa; daughter in law, Julie Monteleone; grandson, Michael, and his wife Jennifer; granddaughters Jennifer and Nicole and grandsons Max and Sergio, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills, with a mass to follow at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her name to an organization that is very meaningful to our family, the Make a Wish Foundation in Arizona.