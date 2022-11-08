DeLores “Dee” Davis of Fountain Hills passed away Nov. 3, 2022, at age 88. Born on April 24, 1934, in Ludington, Mich. she is survived by her devoted husband of over 45 years, Walter “Bert” Davis, who she adored. Dee is also survived by her loving children, Terri Cook-Clark (Dan), Cynthia C. Rayen (Lee), and Michael D. Cook (Nimfa); four grandchildren, Kevin, Alex, Lili, and Holly, and two great-granddaughters, Fiona and Alyssa.
Dee was the owner of Casual Touch Fashions in the Safeway plaza for a number of years providing exciting fashion shows throughout Fountain Hills.
She was very active in the community assisting at the polls on Election Day, providing her expertise at the Fountain Hills Fine Arts Fair, volunteering with the Dons of Arizona, and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
She enjoyed playing mahjong, knitting at Hooks and Needles, participating with the Friends of the Hills, and walking around the fountain with her love, Bert.
Her funeral service will be held at the Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11a.m.