Dee Marie Stuart Hahn, 79, of Fountain Hills went to be with our Lord on April 27, 2021.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Stuart II; and her brothers, John Stuart and Charles Stuart III.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Hahn; Stephanie Hahn; her son, Sergeant Jeremy Hahn USMC and his wife, Carissa; his daughters Raeanne and Tayler; son, Austin Anderson and his wife, Angela; their daughter, Amelia; Jennifer Hansen and her husband, Kim, their children, Jacob, Alexandra and Emily.
Other family members include cousins, Scott Stuart and Katherine Stuart Schmoker of Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Gwen Stuart and Barbara Stuart; brother and sister-in-law, Carol and Dave Barnett; many nieces and nephews, as well as several life-long friends.
Dee was a woman who first and foremost loved the Lord. She was active in her church and supported several evangelical organizations. A wonderful wife and mother and who was cherished by her many friends.
Dee graduated from Southeast High in Lincoln, Neb. She was a Delta Gamma at Arizona State University where she met her husband, Ken. She enjoyed traveling, seeing and experiencing new places with friends and family, spending time with her family and friends and hosted weekly Shabbat services. She was a good listener and compassionate friend who enjoyed entertaining in her home.
Dee’s memorial service will be held at Prepare the Way International Church, 18777 North 32nd St., Phoenix on Saturday, May 8, at 2 p.m.
Dee’s final resting place will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Blvd. Scottsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christians United for Israel, cufi.org or Ambassadors the Nations ambassadorstothenations.com.