Deborah Ellis-Turas

The world lost a beloved mother, Deborah (Debbie) June Ellis-Turas, the morning of Dec. 5, 2021. Debbie lost her battle to COVID 19 surrounded by the love of her family through video calls while hand-in-hand with her daughters.
Debbie was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 22, 1958, where she lived with her parents and siblings until she moved to Fountain Hills in 1986.
Debbie was a dedicated single mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them to create lifelong memories in a house of love and laughter. She taught her children that anything is achievable, you just have to work for it, and when life gets you down to get back up and try again. Debbie never looked at life as bad despite her medical issues over the years. Debbie displayed nothing but her Polish stubborn ways and tenacity to get through any situation thrown her way. Anyone was always welcomed in Debbie’s home or salon chair.
Her positive spirit and outgoing mentality now live through her children. Her most passionate role in this life, however, was being a grandmother. There was no greater bond than the one she shared with her grandchildren. The way she looked at her grandkids and displayed such love and affection will never be forgotten. She taught the kids to think positive, use positive words of encouragement, to do crafts and, most importantly, to always be there for your family and help those around you. She passed on to her children and grandchildren that what matters most in this life is making memories, living a life of laughter, giving to others and to love those around you with all you’ve got, not about what material items you have.
Debbie was talented in so many aspects of her life. She was an artist of all kinds. She worked in salons in Fountain Hills for close to 30 years, making her clients her extended family. She would do anything to help those around her to achieve their hair goals, personal goals, or just to be a sound board, a voice of reason. Debbie could do anything she put her mind to, whether it was teaching herself to fix something on her car, crocheting and sewing. She was a master in the kitchen and could cook the best meatballs in the world and bake you the most scrumptious cookies you have ever had.
What Debbie was best at was making the lives of others a better one. She had the most contagious laugh and giving spirit that would greet you the moment you met her, and a guaranteed laugh to go with it. Not only would the brightest smile warm your heart but her compassionate spirit would warm your soul.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Turas Sr. and Margaret Turas and grand-daughter Amaya Ellis. Debbie is survived by her three children, Anthony Ellis Jr. (Dina), Shannon Ellis (Jason Huddleston), Holli Gans (Ryan); her grandchildren, Kaleb and Karter Gans, Layne, Elijah, and Madison Huddleston; her siblings, Robert Turas Jr. (Cindy), Sheron Turas, Michele Turas, Dave Turas (Tracey); her nieces and nephews, Vincent Lascio, Keely Lascio, Chris Turas, Jacob Turas, Kyle Turas, Ashley Munroe, Nicol Melendez; great nieces, Paizleigh and Kennedy.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, Jan. 29,2022, at 2 p.m. at Messinger’s Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.