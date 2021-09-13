Deanne Fett (Dee) passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, with her family by her side. She was the second of four children born to Edmund and Delina Michaud in Millinocket, Maine, on June 12, 1938.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ron; and seven children, Debra (Dan) Stacy, Tracey (Bob) Bell, Kevin (Sherry) Fett, Brian (Donna) Fett, Kenneth (Candi) Fett, Ron (Annmarie) Fett, Jr and Pamela Kennedy (diseased). She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Caldwell; brother, Duane Michaud; 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
The family moved to Fountain Hills in July 1978, where she raised her children with tender loving care. Dee was a homemaker in her younger years but found time to become an excellent golfer. After all the children left home, she started her own cleaning business. She was a smart businesswoman and built the business to a very successful level. When she retired in 2010, she turned the business over to her daughter, Pam and daughter-in-law, Candi.
Dee was active in the Church of Ascension as a religious education teacher to the teenagers in early 1980s and also became a Eucharist minister. The friends she made in Fountain Hills became an extension of her already large family. She loved to read and do word puzzles. Dee was involved in many activities and treasured her family and made lifelong friends everywhere she went. She will be missed by many.
A funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Ascension on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Andre House or Saint Matthews School.