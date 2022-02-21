David Sommerschield, age 74, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2022, surrounded by his children. David was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 30, 1947, to Harold and Virginia Sommerschield. He retired after a 27-year career as a police officer for The Des Plaines Police Department. He spent his retirement years enjoying time with his family and playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cheryl, in 2016. He is survived by his three children, Krista (Jeff) Peterson of Palatine, Ill., Scott (Eleni) Sommerschield of Fountain Hills and Lindsay (Rick) Meyers of Mount Prospect, Ill.; seven adoring grandchildren, Joshua Peterson, David Peterson, Alexis Sommerschield, Jacob Sommerschield, Denise Sommerschield, Abby Meyers, and Ryan Meyers; sisters Beverly (John) Schwan and Barbara Lethander; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation of Chicago, 205 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 22530, Chicago, IL 60601, 312-372-2080.
Visitation at 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Harvest Bible Chapel, Rolling Meadows, IL, 800 S. Rohlwing Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008.