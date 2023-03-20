On March 10, 2023, at the age of 84, David Maland was called to fly fish in Paradise. This brilliant, witty, gentleman loved adventure as he wandered the highways, roads less traveled, trails and streambeds. He was passionate about being an outdoorsman. Even before the grandchildren were born, he would think of ways to teach them to connect with nature.
He loved his “Norman Rockwell” upbringing as a country boy, but oh how he sparkled when talking about his time spent in the big city lights of Chicago. He was a lifelong Cubbies fan and was so thrilled when they won the World Series in 2016. Oh, how he loved to read, always reading no less than three books at a time. He loved geology, history, astronomy and often quizzed us, as he was teaching us. He read the Wall Street Journal and New York Times every day.
Oh, how he loved orthopedics and surgery. He read medical journals until his last day. Because of his knowledge and excitement of helping others, he was beloved by his colleagues. He kept the operating room quite entertained with his stories, jokes, trivia questions and brain teasers.
While he contributed to the medical community, he also contributed equally to the success of Häagen-Dazs corporation and Macallan distilleries.
He loved his family so very much, always wanting to provide and protect them. We will miss you and love you forever Baba, Daddyman, Papa, Kahuna Grande, Smooth Dude, The Professor, and my love.
He is survived by his loving family and friends and will continue to live on in our hearts through entertaining stories about him, and photos of his beautiful, infectious smile.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the following charities:
The Brynne Smith Memorial Campus, Foothill Animal Rescue foothillsanimal.org/bsmc/).
The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation (C.A.S.T. = Catch A Special Thrill) castforkids.org/foundation-cast/).
Kids Need To Read kidsneedtoread.org/).