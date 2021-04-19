David Lee Strang, Sr. (82) passed away on April 15, 2021 after a long illness. David was born on April 21, 1938 to Mildred (Parmely) Strang and Donald Gordon Strang in Oelwein, Iowa.
He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1956 and Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 1960. He then entered the US Air Force and served as an officer for four years, attaining the rank of captain. David and his wife, Lynn (Hoyt), lived in Oelwein and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, until 1995 when they moved to Arizona. They lived in Fountain Hills for 25 years before moving to Chandler in 2020.
David joined his family business, Strang Tire Company, and eventually opened six Goodyear stores in Cedar Rapids and Marion, Iowa. In 1984 he was honored with the Goodyear Circle of Excellence Award. He retired in 1995 and moved to Arizona where he would enjoy his love of golf, landscaping, travel and sports.
David had a passion for life. He played hard, worked hard and intensely loved and protected his family. He was an avid golfer from the time he was eight years old and began caddying just to be on the golf course. He played on the golf team for SMU and set a world record for the number of holes of golf played in one day. He played 231 holes of golf in 17 hours and 10 minutes.
At one time he had a scratch handicap and enjoyed playing at golf courses around the world. But his favorite golf was with family or his regular foursome on Wednesday afternoons.
He loved most sports and was a fervent Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan. He adopted and cheered for the Diamondbacks in Arizona, unless of course, they were playing the Cubbies.
During his life he was a member of the Shrine, Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, the United Methodist Church, Jaycees, Lions Club and ARC of East Central Iowa. Whether it was tending to his lawn, decorating the house for Christmas, boating on the Mississippi River or simply enjoying time with friends and family, he did it with great zeal and full heart. His presence was truly a “force,” a force that will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by his wife, Lynn; and five children, David, Jr., San Clemente, Calif., Christin Lopez (James), Pacific Grove, Calif., Emily Hampton (Justin), Ames, Iowa, Jonathon (Ayano), Chandler, and Jennifer, Chandler; grandchildren, Sunny Hampton, Olivia Hampton, Catherine Strang, Hannah Lopez, and Hugo Strang, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert Strang and James Strang and his sister, Cathie Strang. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.