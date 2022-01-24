David Joseph Beracy of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was 78. Dave was the oldest of four children born to Joseph and Imogene (Kent) Beracy in Highland Park, Mich., on June 8, 1943.
Raised in Ashley, Mich., he was a 1961 graduate of Ashley High School and a 1965 graduate of Central Michigan University. Before moving his family to Arizona in 1982, Dave was a farmer in Gratiot County and a teacher and coach at Clio High School. In Arizona, he continued to positively influence the lives of kids as a teacher and coach at Apache Junction High School, Mesa Junior High and Fountain Hills Elementary. Later in life, he was a driver for Rover and Amersham.
A lifelong athlete, Dave was a high school state champion in the low hurdles, a member of both the track and football teams at CMU, and a competitive runner until the last year of his life, consistently finishing at the top of his age group.
Nothing was more important in Dave’s life than his family. He was married to his wife, Rita (Kral), for 55 years, and together they had four children, Brigette Schiess, Darin (Ashley), Beth Fierros and Derrick “Dusty” (Tisha).
As much as he loved his wife and children, Dave’s greatest joy was his four grandchildren and the time he spent with them, attending Paige’s swim meets, Brick and Chloe’s soccer games, and reading or playing hide-n-seek and “bad guys and officers” with Avery Clyde Joseph.
A fighter to the end, Dave will continue to serve as a role model for how to live a good life – work hard, be kind, generous, and tough when you have to be, and courageous enough to stand up for what is right. He will be missed by many, far and near, including those who sell day old bakery. The pack rats on Inca Avenue, not so much.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Wanda Beracy. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren; brother, Robert “Rick” Beracy; sisters, Jill (Terry) O’Brien, Dana (Dale) Yelsik, all of Ashley, Mich.; his Aunt Pat (Kent) MacDonald of Ithaca, Minn., along with numerous nieces and nephews, who will cherish the many great memories of him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the soccer programs at Arcadia or Saguaro High Schools in the Scottsdale Unified School District or the Scottsdale Premier Soccer Club.
A celebration of Dave’s life will take place at Messinger Funeral Home in Fountain Hills on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2 to 4 pm. His ashes will be spread this summer on the family farm in Michigan, per his wishes. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for their kindness, care and support.