Born Jan. 22, 1928, in Ada, Minn. Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lumeta Hansen, and brother, Fred. Survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, David (Deborah), Cynthia Jafvert (Todd), and Stephen (Donna); seven grandchildren, Lindsay, Melissa, Donald, Stefanie, Justin, Dylan, and Tyler; and six great grandchildren, Benjamin, Leah, Isabella, Luke, Zach, Isadora; and sister, Jean Brooks.
Graduate of West High School (Minneapolis, Minn.), graduate of University of Minnesota with a degree in mechanical engineering. Lieutenant Hansen served in the United States Navy as an electronics repair officer with two combat tours off Korea and the South China Sea.
Business positions included vice president of marketing, Minneapolis Gas Company; president, Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company; president, Memphis Light, Gas and Water Company; and president, Mountaineer Gas Company (Charleston, W.Va.).
Professional activities included committee chair of the American National Standards Committee (focusing on gaseous fuel safety standards). Pioneered raising natural gas delivery pressure from 1/4 psi to 2 psi and implemented procedures to ensure appliances operate within national safety code standards.
Civic activities included elected member of the Edina, Minn., School Board; board member Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce; board member First Eastern National Bank (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.); Board of Trustees University of Scranton (Pennsylvania); chairman, United Way of Memphis; president, Junior Achievement, (Memphis); president and CEO Porter-Leath Children’s Center (Memphis); chairman, Fountain Hills Fire Board; and 2009-2010 Post Commander, VFW Post 7507, Fountain Hills.
Mr. Hansen was honored for his efforts in providing racial diversity and equal employment opportunities for all employees at Memphis Light, Gas and Water Company by renaming the administrative building the “David F. Hansen Administrative Building.”
He will be missed by his family as a caring father and loving husband to Rosemary for nearly 50 years. His positivity made an impact on everyone around him, and he made the world a better place.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to VFW Post 7507, Fountain Hills, Arizona, or a charity of your choice.