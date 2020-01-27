David E. Rice passed away on Jan. 10, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Detroit, Mich. on April 6, 1936 and graduated from Precious Blood Grade School in 1951, Catholic Central High School in 1955, and the University of Detroit in 1968.
Dave held various automotive sales positions before starting Amhurst Plastics, a plastic injection molding company in Northville, Mich. Dave was an avid fan of Detroit professional sports teams and a diehard University of Michigan Wolverine fan.
He was a member of St. Colette Parish and the Huron River Hunting and Fishing Club before moving to Fountain Hills in 1995. He was a member of the Church of the Ascension and a member of the Fountain Hills Men’s Club. Dave relocated to Simpsonville, South Carolina in 2018 until his death.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Rice, to whom he was married for 63 years. He is also survived by his four children, Catherine (Scott) Redinger, Dennis (Jan) Rice, Barbara (Terence) McInerney, and Mary (David) Buchli; his 9 grandchildren, Molly, Allison, and Caroline McInerney, Lauren Charnota, and Carson, Joy, Rebecca, David, and Gianna Rice, and his brother Thomas (MaryAnn) Rice. He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Christina Rice and his brother, Elmer Rice.
The funeral Mass for Dave will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church (2252 Woodruff Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681) on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made to Heartland Hospice in Simpsonville, SC (heartlandhospice.com/Greenville) and the Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills, AZ (ascensionfh.org/).