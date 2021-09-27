David Conner Cougill

David Connor Cougill, 88, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, in Bella Vista, Ark., from complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Farmland, Ind., on June 11, 1933, to James Roger and Pauline McGuire Cougill.
Dave graduated from Farmland High School in 1951. Shortly after graduation he joined the Air Force, serving between 1952 and 1956. He served in Korea for one year and was with the 70th Bomb Squad of the Strategic Air Command.
He graduated from Ball State University in Indiana in 1959 with a degree in accounting. He was a CPA and partner in BDO Seidman, living in Louisiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Denver.
He retired in 1990 to play golf. He was fortunate to do this in 17 states, Canada and Ireland. His retirement took him first to South Carolina, then to Fountain Hills where he lived from 1992-2007. He was an active member of the community, serving as president of the Fountain Hills Men’s Club in 2002. He was a member of the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. In 2007, he moved to Bella Vista, Ark., and continued his support of veterans’ organizations, serving as commander to the VFW for two years. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Bella Vista Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Cougill; daughter, Caren Williams and stepson, Matthew Tedford.
David is survived by Deanna Tedford Cougill, whom he married in 1990 in Denver; his son, Craig (Teresa) Cougill of Maumelle, Ark.; daughters, Cris (Toby) Tindell and Conya (Allan) Curley, both of Edmond, Okla.; and their mother, Kay Sexton Miller. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Susan (Steven) Galen of Bentonville, Ark., as well as three nieces and one nephew; nine grandchildren; three great granddaughters; and five step grandchildren.
Our thanks to Circle of Life Hospice for their compassionate service. No public services will be held.
Memorials have been established with the Arkansas Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared at funeralmation.com.