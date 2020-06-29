Dave Whitman, age 65, died unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 in Prescott. He was doing what he loved best, having a father/son day in the pines, under the beautiful blue sky, enjoying the outdoors.
Born Jan. 27, 1955 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he spent his childhood in Florida, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, and New Jersey. Before settling down to raise a family, he and his wife traveled the country; he always said, “Why wait to retire?”
Leaving New Jersey in 1990, he and his family settled in Fountain Hills. He was the owner of Angel Security for 25 years and worked in the security business for almost 40 years. He loved his work, for lack of a better word, but never thought of it as work. He truly enjoyed his customers and made many friends. He loved nature, the great outdoors, photography, spending time with his family and all creatures great and small.
He will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of his wife of 44 years, Christine; his children, Sarah and Matt; brothers, Mark, Paul, and Timothy, along with countless other family and friends.
He seemed to touch everyone’s life in a way he never knew, and treated everyone as if they were family. He lived life on his own terms, took pleasure in the little things, had a sense of humor many people will remember, and made a connection to almost everyone he met.
Dave was so understated, and would never want people to gather on his behalf, but instead would remind people to do something they love with someone they love, especially in the outdoors, appreciating that every day is a gift and feeling every moment.
He would think to himself, “What a Wonderful World” (his favorite song).