Celebrating Darold Dennis Haynes, he was born Oct. 9, 1962, returning to our eternal home on Oct. 27, 2021.
He was a Proud Marine, NFL AZ Cardinal fan. He was baptized in Fort McDowell Presbyterian Church, he also had traditional Yavapai Apache faith. Always happy, giving, sharing, caring, with family and friends. He had a lot of love for everyone he met.
He is survived by Aunt Leticia Osife (Arizona), Pauline Forrest, Pauline Long, Lou Rose (all of Oklahoma), Uncle Thomas Jones; siblings, Debbie Haynes (Eric), Reva Quotskuyva (Leland), Daletha Rivera (Torik Sr.); his daughter, Cheyenne Haynes, Darris Hosay (Tonya), Enrique Bahe, Adrian Haynes, Gabriel Haynes, Isaiah Haynes, Jesse Hosay; other sisters, Sylvia Martinez, Mona Cook; brothers, Chebon Wilson, Fernando Pete Padilla, David Cook; his good friends, Harriet and Danny Yellowhair; many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren all loved by Darold. Darold is celebrating in heaven with mothers, Helen Wilson, Josie Haynes; fathers, Vernon Haynes, Woodrow Wilson; sister, Dorene Haynes; niece, Crystal Hinton; nephew, Marcus Quotskuyva; many family and friends.
Darold’s service will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, Saturday morning at Fort McDowell Presbyterian Arbor.