Darlene Bendel of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully Aug. 24, 2023, at age 86.
Born on Jan. 20, 1937, in Revillo, S.D., she is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas (Tom) Bendel. She is also survived by her son, Tim Bendel; daughter-in-law, Shari Bendel; grandchildren, Nick Bendel, Lizzie Bendel, JP Spaulding, and Garrett Spaulding. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Jo Daniels; daughter, Kristi Bendel; and brother, Tom Daniels.
Darlene married Tom Bendel in 1959, raised two children as a homemaker in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka, Minn., before retiring to Fountain Hills, Ariz. She loved her family, traveling, Southwest art from DeGrazia, casino gambling and shopping. She had a huge heart, was a blessing and cared for all who knew her. Always sending a card or gift and never forgetting a special day or occasion. Her beautiful spirit will forever be in our hearts and memories.
A memorial service will be held for Darlene at Messinger Mortuary Chapel, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 on Sept. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m.