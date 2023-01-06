Daniel Richard Pelzek, 83, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, at home with his loving wife of 40 years, Joanne, at his side.
Dan is survived by brothers, David and Timothy; Aunt Dorothy and several cousins; sisters-in-law, Paula, and Carolyn; brother-in-law, William and wife, Victoria; cousin-in-law, Mark and wife, Juliette, son Joseph; grandchildren, Anthony and wife, Rangana and Nicholas, Tony, Michael, Holly, Rebecca, Brandon, Samantha, Emma, nieces: Sister Grace, Cynthia, Tammi, Eliana Lowe and nephew Eli. Dan was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie and son, Michael.
Born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 12, 1939, he was the oldest of three children. His father, Cy Pelzek, passed away when Dan was 14 years old. Dan assumed the role of head of the family and acted as the provider and protector for his widowed mother and his younger brothers Dave and Tim, who was only nine months old when their father died. To help support the family, Dan worked while in high school and after graduation at Victor’s Market, a small south side butcher shop and grocery store. He graduated from Pulaski High School.
Dan worked at International Harvester as an office worker and union representative, where his father had worked for many years. Dan later worked for Kohl’s Grocery Store as a meat cutter and then in a foundry, working under dangerous and hazardous conditions. Dan had always wanted to be a police officer to protect and help people, and he obtained his appointment to the Milwaukee Police Department in 1968. He loved this job more than any other in his life and enjoyed the camaraderie. Dan was a Field Training Officer, a role model and mentor for countless new recruits. His superiors recognized his outstanding interpersonal skills and often gave him sensitive assignments dealing with the public.
Dan married Joanne, an emergency room nurse, in 1982 and he said his life was so much better from that day forward. On their 40thwedding anniversary, Dan said he was happy they were together and still in love, and he hoped for more years together. Dan was outgoing and friendly and had a fun, witty sense of humor. He made sure he knew and called everyone he met by their name. He treated everyone with respect, courtesy and consideration.
Later he was a realtor, then the president of a mortgage company in Milwaukee. Dan was manager of sales for a health insurance company in Phoenix. After 9/11, Dan wanted to help protect the public and became the manager of security personnel guarding the air traffic control tower at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. He retired from security at age 73. Dan also owned a business, and he was a property manager and a landlord for 14 years.
Dan was an avid fan of the Arizona Coyotes and the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL teams, and of NFL football. Dan lived a life of service to his family, his community and his country. The depth and breadth of our respect and love for Dan is infinite and he returned that love in overflowing measure. We will never forget him.
A memorial service is on Monday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Anglican Church of Atonement, 11002 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.