Daniel Joseph Coughenour, 81, of Fountain Hills, died the afternoon of Jan. 7, 2023.
The son of Geraldine Elizabeth Young and Joseph Lavern Coughenour, he was born April 18, 1941, in Akron, Ohio. He earned a B.A. in political science and mathematics from Kent State University, and two masters, one from Kent State and another from the University of Michigan.
In 2001, he retired from Lockheed Martin, Information Systems Division. He was active in the Fountain Hills community, participating in strategic planning and serving on the Senior Services Advisory Commission from 2004 to 2008. He remained active in the local bridge clubs, playing in The Fountain Hills Bridge Club, Bridge on Shea, and In Tempo Bridge Club, and he was a Sapphire Life Master with 4400 masterpoints in the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL).
A lifelong reader, he had an interest in the arts ranging from music, museums, and theater, along with genealogy and family history.
He is survived by his former wife, Linda Coughenour; brother, James Coughenour; sisters, Jeri Coughenour and Joanne Brann; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kay L. Coughenour and Larry J. Coughenour; his mother, Geraldine “Jerry” Coughenour; and his father, Joseph Lavern Coughenour.
There were no funeral arrangements. Daniel was cremated per his wishes.