Dan W. Hester of Fountain Hills passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of July 30, 2023. Dan was born to Imogene and Earl Hester on Nov. 8, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
He began his academics at Murray State College in Oklahoma, attending from 1966 to 1968. He continued on to LSU from 1968 through 1970, playing alongside Pistol Pete Maravich. He was drafted from Louisiana State University by the Atlanta Hawks during the second round of the 1970 NBA draft, but he never played for them. He wrapped up his basketball career playing with the ABA Denver Rockets and the Kentucky Colonels from 1970 through 1971.
Dan is lovingly survived by his sister, Sherry Hester and pre-deceased by his brother, Jim Hester. He will also be missed by his two sons, Paxton Hester (wife Corrie) and Keith (w/Lyndsy), along with his three grandchildren, Blake (19), Turner (18) and Vivienne (6). Close to his heart are nieces, Hailey, Stephenie, and Layne. He leaves many supportive cousins in Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, California, and Florida. He met his wife of 32 years, Jan, in 1987.
Dan had a thirst for sports and the outdoors. After hanging up his basketball shoes he could be found on anything with two wheels, motorized or manpowered. He enjoyed a lucrative career in business with many companies before his retirement from Novartis Pharmaceuticals (2014). Dan loved his family and will be best remembered for his strength of character and kindness. He was truly a gentle giant. A Celebration of Dan’s Life will be Saturday, Aug. 26, at Messenger Mortuary.