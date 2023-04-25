Dan Simodi was born on Dec. 13, 1956, and passed away in Fountain Hills on April 17, 2023, due to pancreatic cancer. Dan is survived by his wife Christina (Chrissy) Simodi; brother, Michael; daughters, Elisha and Danyel along with grandson Isaiah.
Dan served four years in the military as a Marine. Dan worked decades for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, achieving the distinguished position as a Nuclear Assistant Project Superintendent. He was held with high regard and respect throughout all ranks.
Dan loved traveling, especially to the West Indies. Dan always lit up a room, no matter where he was, with his infectious smile and presence. He had a great sense of humor.
Dan studied transcendental meditation, which is a silent mantra meditation under the teachings of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Dan embraced such techniques by reaching out to many to share his meditation practices and highly skilled singing bowls. Dan loved to cook and entertain.
Dan loved his country, flag and mankind. In honor of Dan’s wishes, he requested for anyone wanting to donate, to please make their donation to their respective local home-town veterans’ facility, and not to any other organization or purpose for or under Dan’s name. He would always say,
“Semper Fi, my brothers.”
Dan will be sorely missed and loved by many, as he touched so many lives on so many levels.
May Dan always and forever Rest in Peace.
Dan's celebration of life service will be held on May 10 at 11 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, located at 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85024. Dan will be cremated and will remain at a memorial wall at the National Cemetery.