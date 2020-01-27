Conrad "Dale" Mikkelson (86), a resident of Fountain Hills, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 with family by his side. He fought a courageous battle against cancer but never made that the focus of what defined him.
Dale was born May 9, 1933, in Watertown, S.D. to Esther and Herman Mikkelson. His childhood was filled with sports, music, water activities and he was a car and boat enthusiast. He was especially fond of Lake Kampeska in South Dakota and visited frequently, as recently as 2019. He served honorably in the US Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean conflict. Dale attended St. Olaf College and graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
He met his wife, Kay, in Watertown and they married in 1958. They later settled in Buffalo, N.Y. where they raised their family. Summers were spent on Lake Chautauqua in New York, boating on the Erie Canal and visiting the home that his grandfather built on Lake Kampeska.
He began his career in heavy trucks with International Harvester and later retired after 26 years with Ford Motor Company as district heavy truck sales manager. After retirement in 1995, Dale and Kay settled in Fountain Hills and travelled extensively – covering every state, 34 countries and five continents!
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay (Huppler) Mikkelson; daughters, Kim (James) Navagh of Buffalo, N.Y., Kristin (Joseph) DelGenio of Marlborough, Mass., and Keri (Eric) Gordon or Princeton, N.J. and sister, Leone (Stan) Zimmerman of Mesa, Ariz. He was predeceased by his son, Scott. Dale was fondly known as “GoGo” to his grandchildren, Michael and Matthew DelGenio, Brigid Navagh and Emma and Daniel Gordon. He was also a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dale was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a selfless man of great faith and had an incredible sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, Fountain Hills. Interment will be Monday, Feb. 3, at National Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley and online condolences can be shared at messingermortuary.com.