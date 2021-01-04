Dale Humiston (“Hummer”), 80, of Rio Verde, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2020. Dale was born April 30, 1940 in Burlington, Iowa. He was the son of Robert Paul and Francis (Crammond) Humiston.
Dale graduated from Wapello High School and went on to the University of Iowa, earning a degree in accounting and becoming a CPA in Des Moines, Iowa. Prior to his retirement, he was Managing Partner of Humiston, Skokan, Warren and Eichenberger, CPA firm in West Des Moines.
Dale was a kind and loving man who volunteered his time and knowledge to many individuals, charities and organizations. He enjoyed traveling, golf, woodworking, gardening, sports and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Dale is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda, of Rio Verde; sons, Dan (Laurie) of Minneapolis, Minn., Darin (Stephanie) of Vinton, Iowa; stepsons, Tim Winger of Missoula, Mont., John (Mamta) Winger of Grimes, Iowa and Jay Winger (Michele) of Waukee, Iowa; sister, Darlyne of New London, Iowa and 15 grandchildren.
Donations can be made to VerdeCares in Rio Verde, Ariz.