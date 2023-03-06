Dale Eugene Schultz passed away peacefully on his 92nd birthday on Feb. 7, 2023, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman, Mich. He was born on Feb. 7, 1931, to the late Chester and Magdalene Schultz in Lima, Ohio, and was one of five brothers: Bill, Don, Glenn, Dale and Tom. He remained close to his family his entire life and enjoyed seeing everyone at the annual Schultz reunion in Ada, Ohio.
Dale graduated from South High School in Lima in 1949 and started a job working for the railroad, the Nickel Plate. On Nov. 18, 1949, he married Betty, his high school sweetheart. Their son, Gary Schultz, was born in Ohio and then his job took them to Indiana where daughter, Elaine, was born. Dale then took a job in Michigan working for Ford Tractor and soon after daughter, Amy, was born. Dale worked for Ford Tractor for 30 years where he made many lifelong friends.
After taking an early retirement, Dale and Betty sold their home and spent three years living in their Airstream, traveling across the United States while stopping for extended stays near family and friends. They finally decided to retire permanently in Fountain Hills, where they played tennis regularly and volunteered in the community. Dale was a member of the Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club for over 20 years and in 1996-97 was president of the local chapter. In 2018, they moved back to Michigan to be near family.
Dale had a strong creative streak with a passion for carpentry but was also skilled at automotive repair and restoration as well as home renovation. Some memorable projects include turning an old Volkswagen bug into a purple dune buggy; restoring a 1968 Cortez motorhome; rehabbing a summer cottage in Hideaway Hills, Ohio; turning a trailer into a kitchen on wheels for the Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis club with his good friend Pat Harvey; and various other furniture projects at the request of friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lou Schultz; his son, Gary Eugene Schultz; and brothers, Don Schultz and Glenn Schultz.
Dale is survived by his daughters, Elaine Chapman and Amy (Steven) Blaine; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Schultz; granddaughters, Jessica (Bradford) Church and Sarah (Jeremy) Parnell; great-granddaughters, Sophia Church and Faith Parnell; and great-grandson, Caleb Parnell.
A private memorial service for close family will be held in Arizona. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are being entrusted to Purely Cremations, Benton Harbor, Mich., 269-926-9440.