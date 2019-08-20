Dale A. Day, age 81, passed from this life on Aug. 8, 2019. He was born April 2, 1938 in Chicago, Ill. to Vern and Trudy Day.
He was married 60 years to the love of his life, Diane. Together they had three sons, David, Robert (Peggy) and Steven (Scotti) Day. He was the loving grandfather to Jonah, Alex, Amelia and Ashley Day; fond brother-in-law to Alice Kenar and the late Marian and Lenard Jelinek and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Dale was happy to be involved in his sons’ lives serving as treasurer and Cub Master of the Scouts. He also served on the Mater Christi School Board as president. Mayor Richard J. Daly of Chicago awarded him Father of the Year.
Dale was an Alumnus of Elmhurst College and spent his professional career as a systems analyst/project manager. He transitioned to sales and then became VP of Sales for Pinnacle Consulting in Oak Brook, Ill.
Later, he and his wife started their own company, Double Day Consulting & IT Services. Together they traveled to all 50 states many times for business and abroad for pleasure. Favorite destinations were England and Scotland.
A memorial service is planned at a later date in Illinois.