D.E. 'Ole' Wickham

If you are reading this document, it means I am no longer with you. My life journey was fun and exciting, with some curves in the road, but I enjoyed the challenges of life.
I arrived on May 2, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa. My first 22 years included the U.S. Navy from May 1, 1944, received a Purple Heart and medical discharge June 5, 1945. I went back to East High School and graduated in 1946. Attended Gates Business College, graduated in 1948 with a BA degree.
Married to Zona Heidt in 1948 and had two sons. Tony arrived August 1955 and Todd January 1959.
Realizing my main interest in business was sales, I started with Sterling Materials Co., whose headquarters was in New York City. I traveled for them in Iowa, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Illinois.
It was time to settle down, so we headed to Longview, Wash. I started my automotive career in 1949, obtaining good sales experience with Maning Motor Co., Sowders Pontiac, Myklebusts Motors and Bud Clary Chevrolet in 1960 as general sales manager for 12 years, all in Longview, Wash.
Moved to Tacoma, Wash., in 1972 and started my career with Walker Chevrolet as sales manager. Opportunities continued with the purchase of Walker Chevrolet as the third owner in 50 years. I enjoyed many wonderful years working with many super people in every department.
I retired in 1990, enjoying 41 years of a fun and exciting career.
Enjoyed two winters in Arizona and decided I needed to get the rust from my body that I acquired living in Washington. However, you can’t be in a better place when the sun shines in Washington, it’s beautiful.
Married Lois Doyel Welfringer in 1995 and settled in Fountain Hills. I acquired many wonderful friends in all walks of life. Enjoyed many cooler times in Huntington Beach, Calif., with Lois’ son’s family, Jon, Susan, Alyssa, Mikayla; fun and more fun family to be around. Lois and I have enjoyed many times in Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
I leave behind many wonderful friends and great family including wife, Lois; son, Tony and wife, Krista; granddaughters, Maddie and Mollie Wickham; grandson, Jordan and granddaughter Kennedy Wickham; second family, son, Jon Welfringer, daughter-in-law, Susan; granddaughters, Alyssa and Mikayla in Huntington Beach, Calif.; son, Rich Welfringer and daughter-in-law, Sue; daughter, Joni Dalton and husband, David and granddaughter, Laura in Puyallup, Wash.; several nieces and nephews, Dan Wickham and wife, Julie in Arizona and others in Iowa.
Preceded in departure by parents, Harry and Emma; sister, Donna Waddell; brother, Keith Wickham; sister, Beverly Palmer of Dysart, Iowa and son, Todd Wickham.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice Family Care, 1550 S. Alma School Road, Suite 102, Mesa, AZ 85210, or online at hfc-az.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at DC Bar & Grill @ Desert Canyon Golf, Wednesday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m.