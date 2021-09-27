Cristina Alicia O’Brien, who was better known as Alicia C. O’Brien, passed away on June 29, 2021. Alicia was born to Bernardo Casielles Puerta (Spain), a famous bullfighter and revolutionary war hero, and Amparo de la Fuente Parres (Mexico) in Madrid, Spain, on August 28, 1927.
Her brother, Cesar Octavio, was born almost two years later. Alicia, who often
referred to herself as a “niña de la Guerra,” fled from Spain with her mother and brother during the Spanish Civil War in 1938 via France, Cuba and Mexico; ultimately making their new home in Caracas, Venezuela.
Alicia was grateful to the Salesians who provided her with the education that led to her attending the Universidad Central de Venezuela, where she earned a degree in pharmacy in 1951, making her a pioneer as one of the first women pharmacists in her country. She worked as a pharmacist and
remained in Venezuela until 1965, when she met her future husband, George M. O’Brien, during a trip to the U.S. to visit friends.
George was completing his Ph.D. in German linguistics at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities when the two met. They married the following year and Bridget Alicia (Swartz) was born to them in 1967, at which time they moved to Duluth for George’s new teaching position at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. Sean Diego joined the family in 1970.
Alicia chose not to pursue her learned profession in this country but focused on the upbringing of her family, worked as a realtor, volunteered at The Depot Museum as well as Glensheen, the Historic Congdon Estate.
Alicia also taught Spanish to the prison population at Sandstone and those enrolled in community education classes in the evening. George’s retirement in 1996 prompted a move to Arizona and they thereafter made
their home in Fountain Hills until 2018, at which time Alicia lived out her remaining days in assisted living.
Alicia is preceded in death by her parents and George (2015); and is survived by her children, Bridget (Jay Swartz) and Sean; grandchildren, Jaquelyn Swartz and Kasey Swartz; and brother, Cesar Octavio.
Alicia will be remembered for her intellect, compassion and perseverance in overcoming life’s adversities. She will be missed greatly by those who love and knew her.
In remembrance, please consider a donation to the Seniors Assisted Independent Living (SAIL) of the Area Agency on Aging Region One at aaaphx.org indicating SAIL, which provides care to the elderly in their home where they wish to remain for as long as possible but are often without the financial means to do so, or Hospice of the West at chafoundation.net/contribute-online indicating Hospice of the West, which provided much comfort to Alicia and her family at the end of her life.
Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Our Lady of the Angels, Franciscan Renewal Center, Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale.