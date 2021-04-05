Craig Kielminski, 67, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on March 29, 2021. Craig was born Dec. 7, 1953 in Point Pleasant, N.J., to Christopher and Leah Kielminski.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary; niece, Heather Ban and family (Rumson, N.J.); nephew, Scott Jones (Melinda) and family (San Diego, Calif.); and nephew, Ryan Jones (Virginia.). His sister, Linda Jones, passed away in 2019.
He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School (New Jersey) and became the Ocean County Chess Champion in 1975, at the age of 22. After moving to Arizona in the year 2000, he became a chess coach for children for several years before his medical problems began. He also was a tennis coach for children in New Jersey. He was an avid golfer, reader and gardener. He obtained certificates after completing courses at The Desert Botanical Garden as a desert landscaper and also completed the Master Gardener program.
Having been a manager of two health food stores in New Jersey, he and Mary established their business, Shore Health Foods in Point Pleasant, N.J., for 15 years before retiring to Arizona in the year 2000.
Craig loved to find different hobbies to keep busy. Among the hobbies were model railroads, stamp collecting, maintaining fresh and saltwater aquariums, reading, bowling, tennis and, before his medical problems, creating terrariums and working with plants in general.
He was a kind, intelligent and caring person, willing to share his knowledge on various subjects and to help a friend or family member at any time. Although he is gone now, he will always be remembered and loved.
There will be no services, but donations in Craig’s name can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014, 602-530-6900; Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041, 602-997-7585; The Salvation Army, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 60002, Prescott, AZ. 86304.