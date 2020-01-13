Craig Alan Balik was born on Sept. 10, 1960 in Chicago, Ill. and joined the Lord on Jan. 11, 2020 in Arizona.
Craig was a loyal and active member of the Elks Lodge #2846 in Fountain Hills as well as several men's golf leagues. Craig enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, golfing, fishing and many outdoor activities. Craig was also well known in business with C-2 Pool Service, LLC for 19 years.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Lad and Jeanne Balik. He is survived by his wife, Marsha and son, Nicholas; sister, Gayle Fietze (Arthur); brother, Donald Balik (Carolyn) as well as a nephew and several nieces and their families.
Craig was loved and respected by many friends and community members.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Desert Creek Fellowship located at 15024 N. Ivory Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Craig to Hospice of the Valley Dobson House, 1188 N Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85224.