Constance “Connie” Rutherford of Fountain Hills passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born on March 23, 1943, to James and Lenore Gunning, in Chicago, Ill.
Born and raised in Chicago, Ill., and after graduating from Lake View High School in 1961, Connie moved with her family to Schiller Park, Ill., where she held a variety of positions with local businesses in the clerical field. She married Joseph Kosek in 1964 and they welcomed their son James in 1968. After several years, Connie’s journey through life took a few twists and turns and she faced new challenges along with her growing son. In 1983, she married Darrell Rutherford, and they resided in Des Plaines, Ill., and moved to Rio Rico, Ariz., in 1996.
In 1977, Connie made a career move and accepted a position with the federal government, working for the Defense Contract Administration Services Region, located on the military base at O’Hare IAP. After a short period of time, she transferred to the Department of Labor, and then to the Department of Interior, Fish & Wildlife Service, as an inspector in the greater Chicago area. While working full-time, Connie continued her education and earned her BA degree in Interpersonal Group Communication from Trinity International University in 1995.
A job opportunity was extended to Connie to move to Arizona, where she continued as an inspector on the U.S. Mexico border in Nogales, Ariz. She retired from that position after 29 years of service with the federal government in 2007.
Connie was also a part-time Mary Kay beauty consultant while working full-time and continued as a consultant after retirement.
In 2018, Connie moved to Fountain Hills to be close to her sisters. She joined the Friends in the Hills Welcome Club, where she enjoyed participating in monthly luncheons, along with some of the many activities offered to members. Connie thoroughly enjoyed making new friends and having fun with her family.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lenore Gunning; along with her husband, Darrell. She is survived by her loving son, James “Jim” Kosek, Algonquin, Ill.; step-children, Debbie (Dan) Prochnow, Cary, Ill., Scott (Catherine) Rutherford, Palm Harbor, Fla. and Cami (John) Bajek, Lake Villa, Ill.; granddaughter, Aubrey Kosek; step-grandchildren, Caitlin (William) Baronti, Adam Prochnow, Patrick (Reina) Rutherford, Natalie Rutherford, Kenneth Quiram, Jessica (Chris) Marko, Kristin (Nick) Kolev, Nash Bajek; and step-great-grandchildren, Reagan Rutherford, Henry Marko, Oliver and Calvin Kolev; and by a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Connie is also survived by her best friends and sisters, Linda Gunning and Susan (Bill) Luzinski of Fountain Hills.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Illinois.