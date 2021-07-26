Coleen Kay Bergeron, 57, passed away peacefully at 10 a.m. July 23, 2021. Coleen was born Aug. 23, 1963 in Clare, Mich.
She earned her Nursing Certificate from Mid-Michigan Community College School of Nursing and spent over 20 years working as a nurse in Michigan, Florida and Arizona.
Coleen was a vibrant and talented individual. Passionate about the arts, she was an accomplished painter, writer and singer, having had her artwork exhibited at Mayo Hospital and her poetry published in numerous compilations.
She was the eldest daughter of eight children. Growing up in a rural setting in Michigan, she became a lover of all animals big and small.
She is survived by her mother, Carlene; stepmother, Signe; husband, Marc; stepson, Michael; brothers, Bruce and Collin and her sister, Ruth, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary Sunday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Fur Good at homefurgood.org, Arizona’s largest no-kill shelter.