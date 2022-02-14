Claude Verbal Sr., age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Fountain Hills on Feb. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. Claude was born in North Carolina, the son of the late Sidney and Gladys Verbal. He received a mechanical engineering degree from North Carolina State University (in Raleigh, N.C.) and later attended Wayne State and the University of Michigan for graduate studies. Claude spent much of his corporate career with General Motors, where he retired as an executive.
In 1996, Claude became the first African American president-elect of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International. In that capacity he traveled extensively around the world representing the organization in 24 countries and throughout North America. He ended his professional work career as Chief Operating Officer with Wesley International Industries.
Claude was a proud lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and volunteering was an important part of his life. He served as a member of many boards, including the Flint Institute of Music; the Flint Community Development Foundation; Hurley Medical Center; Bishop International Airport and he was appointed (by the governor) to the Michigan Technological University Board. He also served with many civic and six philanthropic organizations including: the Inner-City Lions Club; the Conference of United Methodist Men (Detroit – past president); president of the Men’s Club (Fountain Hills); and Friends of the Fountain Hills Library.
Claude leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 50-years, Dorothy; sons, Randall Talifarro/Verbal, Claude Verbal II, Dru Verbal and daughter, Andrea (Randall) Carson. He also leaves sisters, Dorothy Artist, Betty Verbal, Anne Bryant; Brother Mark Verbal; nine grandchildren, Ramone, Roland, Brandon, Terrance, Lamont, Rachel, Leah, Nyles and Trinity, six great grandchildren, Danielle, Ramona, Nehemiah, Nadae, Josiah, and Zoey, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Robin (Felicia) and grandson, Dante; two brothers, Sidney and John and one sister, Pauline.
His family would like to thank his many friends and neighbors for their support, along with the Virginia Piper Cancer Center and Hospice of the Valley for their care. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Virginia Piper Cancer Center or Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale.
Due to COVID considerations, a brief Zoom memorial presentation and conversation will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. Arizona time (11 a.m. EST) to celebrate and commemorate the life of Claude Verbal Sr. A more formal private tribute, for family and close friends, will be planned at a later date.
Join the Zoom meeting at
us02web.zoom.us/j/9336828315. Meeting ID: 933 682 8315.