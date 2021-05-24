Christopher Michael Gohl of Fountain Hills passed away on the Feast of the Annunciation, Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was born Aug. 17, 1974.
He is preceded in death by his father, William J. Gohl; aunt, Ana Melly Reodica; and beloved dog, Rifkin. Chris is survived by his loving mother, Elsie Gohl, of Fountain Hills; aunts, Daisy Reodica, Cristina Minor (Bill), and Lilibeth Reodica, all of Dallas, Texas, Jean Bauden (Antonio, deceased) and Drs. Jimmilly Aguiling (Monet), Philippines; as well as uncles, Louie Reodica and Jaime Reodica (Nedjema), all of Dallas, Texas. Chris is additionally survived by many cousins, friends, and extended family members.
Christopher was a distinguished military veteran, having served in the United States Coast Guard early in his career. Chris’ dedication to service continued to his civilian life, where in 2012 he was nominated for and ran as the Libertarian Candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission in the United States General Election.
Chris was known for his kind heart and quickness to help others, especially those in need and the homeless. He spent his final years dedicated to his loving mother, for whom he was an excellent caregiver. Chris will truly be missed by his mother, family and friends.
There will be a 9:30 a.m. Rosary and 10 a.m. Coast Guard Honor Guard Ceremony, followed immediately by a Catholic Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Phoenix (40th St. and Shea). Masks required.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Gohl requests donations to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Build Fund, 602-996-5120.