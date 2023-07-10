Christopher Ian Patterson passed away at his home in Fountain Hills on June 26, 2023. He was born Jan. 27, 1963, in Los Angeles, Calif., and grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz., Detroit Mich., and St. Louis, Mo., with his parents, Jo Ann and James, and brothers, Jeff and Mark. Chris graduated high school at The Principia School in St. Louis, Mo., and attended Principia College (McNabb House) in Elsah, Ill.
Chris was a long tenured employee of Panduit and worked in the network infrastructure industry for the past three decades. From an early age Chris had a passion for cars, and often recalled people not by their names, but by the vehicles they drove. He loved attending the annual Barrett/Jackson events, and the Good Guys car shows.
In 2002 he married Cynthia Kidd of Phoenix, Ariz. Chris’ sense of humor and direct perspective often hid his natural compassion for children, his dogs and the elderly. He delighted in his nieces, Dana and Amelia, nephew, Hayden, and wholeheartedly adopted the “bonus family” he inherited through Cynthia.
Chris was beloved by his neighbors, who appreciated his willingness to help and his sense of humor. While serving as president of the Paloma Paseo HOA, Chris worked with his community board and fire department to implement a Firewise program.
Chris was a longtime Christian Scientist and enjoyed serving in various church positions at both Second Church of Christ Scientist, Scottsdale, and First Church Tempe.
Chris is preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Jo Ann; and brother, Jeff. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; brother, Mark Patterson and wife, Mindy and their daughter, Dana; sister-in-law, Kim and her children Amelia and Hayden; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Chris’ life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Messinger’s funeral home, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers please donate on his behalf to your beloved cause or charity. Some of Chris’ are Second Church of Christ Scientist Scottsdale (christiansciencescottsdale.com) and Arizona Humane Society (azhumane.org).