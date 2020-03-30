Christopher Glenn Kidwell passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2020, while hiking in South Mountain Park. Chris was born in Independence, Mo. on Jan. 18, 1964 to Julie and William Kidwell. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; their children Emily and Nick; his mom, Julie Kidwell; his dad, William Kidwell; stepmother Letha; and sisters, Lindy and Becky Kidwell.
He spent his school years in Kansas City and graduated from Raytown High School where he played basketball. Chris was a diehard fan of the KC Chiefs, KC Royals and ASU basketball. He was gregarious and exuberant, and being an avid reader, loved to expound on many ideas and subjects. As his family said, he could converse on a vast amount of issues and “useless” information.
Chris was an incredible cook who enjoyed sharing his delicious meals and specialty desserts with family and friends. At heart he was a family man who loved making us laugh with his quick wit and rapid fire comments.
We will miss him so much and are very grateful for our wonderful times spent with Chris.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to AZ Brainfood or your local library. For full obituary and expressions of sympathy or to share your memories of Chris, please visit meldrummortuary.com tributes for Christopher Glenn Kidwell.