Christine Pranske, 92, of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 20, 2021. She was the oldest of three children from Stephen and Vera Pawlowski. Christine was born Aug. 20, 1929, in Calumet City, Ill. She was a member of Our Lady of Knock in Calumet City. On Jan. 14, 1951, Christine married Roger Pranske in Cook County, Ill. She and Roger moved to Fountain Hills in 1993 where Christine was a member of St. Vincent de Paul, Church of the Ascension, and the Auxiliary – American Legion Post #58.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Vera Pawlowski; husband, Roger Pranske; and brother, Richard Pawlowski. Christine is survived by her sister, Barbara Lamski of Indiana; her cousin, Ray Pawlowski of Indiana; her daughter Adrienne Ball of Arizona; sons, Paul Pranske of California and Steve Pranske of Indiana; grandchildren, April Pranske of Florida, Maj. Brian Pranske of Texas and Jacki Swanson of Indiana; nephew, David Lamski of Indiana.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ., 85268. Burial will also be on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ. 85024.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Hospice of the Valley (Team L) for their care and support. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley and St. Vincent de Paul.