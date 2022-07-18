Christine Elizabeth Mystrom was born on March 22, 1964, in Norwalk, Conn., to Hamilton and Jane Wright. She passed away very early in the morning on the 4th of July 2022, surrounded by friends and family.
Chris lived a very full life and positively impacted just about everyone who was lucky enough to spend time with her. She had a tremendous love of nature, music, animals and her family. Spending the majority of her life in the Southwestern United States, she made beautiful homes in Colorado and Arizona. There, and in surrounding states, she rode horses, skied, backpacked, volunteered and explored mountain passes.
She married Kelly Mystrom on Nov. 13, 1994, and enjoyed 27 years of marriage. Kelly passed away on Oct. 31, 2021, in Arizona as Chris’s mother, Jane, did the same in Colorado. Both have been waiting to greet her in Heaven.
She is survived by her son, Cole; hound, Huckleberry; father, Hamilton (5th); brothers, William and Hamilton (6th); many nieces and nephews; and an uncountable number of friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held at Fountain Park this year for both Chris and Kelly on their anniversary.