Christina Fredrickson passed away quietly and free of pain at her home in Fountain Hills on June 15, 2020 while comforted by her son, John. She was 100 years old.
Christina was born Christina DeRosa to a large Italian family in New York City on November 10, 1919. Her parents were Italian immigrants named Alexander DeRosa and Jennie Calabrese DeRosa. Christina was known as Chris to her friends. Her best friend was her older sister, Elizabeth.
Growing up in the Corona neighborhood of Queens, Christina had a short walk to the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park. After high school, she went on to a technical school and learned bookkeeping. Christina enjoyed working with numbers and soon found employment as a bookkeeper working for several companies including the Coca Cola Company and Marine Midland Bank (now HSBC), among others. While working at the bank, Christina had the responsibility of processing certificates of deposit when all such work was done manually. She was one of two employees of the bank who used an expensive electromechanical calculator that could compute compound interest.
As a young woman, Christina loved to dance and would go out to the Roseland Ballroom in NYC every Friday night with her girlfriends. There she met a young sailor freshly back from World War II named Lawrence “Larry” James Fredrickson, whom she later married. Larry and Chris honeymooned in Morocco when it was still a French colony and where Larry was stationed. They returned to the United States and had two sons: Anthony born in 1953 and John born a year later.
Since Larry was stationed overseas much of the time, Chris raised her two sons single-handedly. She was a powerhouse of a woman who performed a full day’s work and came home to cook, clean, run the household. When Larry retired from the military they moved to Long Island where Larry found employment working for the Veterans Administration.
After retiring, Chris and Larry moved to Fountain Hills some 30 years ago. They were among the first residents of Fountain Hills to purchase a home in the Morningside neighborhood.
Chris was preceded in death by her two parents; her sister, Elizabeth; her four brothers, Danny, Johnny, Terry and Joe and their wives; her husband, Larry; and her eldest son, Anthony.
Interestingly, Chris avoided both the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 and the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. In her 100 plus years, she witnessed many historical events of the 20th and 21st centuries.
Everyone who met Christina found her to be a friendly and pleasant person who was quick with a smile when she met new people. She was a devout Catholic and insisted on attending church every Sunday. She is resting in peace reunited with her loved ones in heaven.