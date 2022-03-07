Christina “Chris” Dacey, 79, longtime resident of Fountain Hills, entered Heaven’s gates on Feb. 25, 2022, with her cousin, Annette Burzynski, by her side. Chris was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the only child of Henry and Sophie Nowakowski.
She graduated from Cabrini College, an inclusive Catholic, liberal arts university in Radnor, Pa., with a degree in education.
She taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) at St. Michael’s RC Church of Stanhope, N.J., Church of the Ascension Fountain Hills, and St. Bernard of Clairvaux of Scottsdale.
Chris met the love of her life, G. Michael “Mike” Dacey, while in college (he attended Villanova). They married July 2, 1966, and enjoyed 53 years together before his death in November 2019.
They lived in Stanhope, N.J., before moving to Fountain Hills in 1989. She loved watching the town grow into the community it is today. She felt it was like living in a resort all year-round.
Chris was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed teaching children in the ways of God. She attended Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills for many years before becoming a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux of Scottsdale.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to Poland and Germany visiting family. Family meant everything to Chris.
She had many interests and talents. She loved decorating her home for holidays; crocheted afghans for family and friends; was fabulous at needle point; spent hours putting puzzles together, had a voracious appetite for reading a good mystery or espionage book or learning about history or Greek mythology; and she and Mike were crazy about Duke University’s basketball team, faithfully following the Blue Devils on TV.
Her compassionate, caring nature was evident to all around her. She was caregiver to her parents and an uncle and aunt; for her it was a pleasure, not a duty.
She spent her retirement years helping others; volunteering for the Home Delivered Meals program for over 26 years. Teaming with Mike, they delivered meals on the first Thursday of every month. Chris was very passionate about the success of HDM; she organized schedules for Thursday volunteers, found substitutes and would often deliver last minute, making sure that Fountain Hills’ residents always received their meals.
Chris had a kind, generous heart. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Mike. She is survived by numerous loving cousins and supportive friends.
A mass service will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, 124th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85259 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with a 12:30 p.m. gravesite blessing service at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Crematory, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260 then returning to St. Bernard of Clairvaux afterwards for a luncheon reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Home Delivered Meals in Fountain Hills in memory of Chris and her service to others.