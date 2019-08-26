It is with the deepest sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother, Christian Matthew Nelson. Christian was taken from us on the afternoon of Aug. 17, 2019 after succumbing to injuries sustained as a passenger in a horrific car accident.
Christian is survived by his parents, Lisa Anne Nelson and Thomas Edward Nelson, Jr. of Scottsdale; his sister, Brianna Anne Nelson; his grandparents, Priscilla Muter, Angelina and Thomas Edward Nelson Sr.; his godmother, Stefanie Nelson; and his aunt and uncle, Kim and Joseph Muter.
Christian Nelson was born on Feb. 2, 2002 in Scottsdale, Ariz. to Lisa and Tom Nelson. He spent his short life growing up in Fountain Hills and Scottsdale. He had just started his senior year at Desert Mountain High School and was looking forward to graduating and starting a career as a traveling nurse where he could nurture and develop his passion for helping people while launching his clothing line similar to the brand Vlone.
Christian gave without hesitation or expecting anything in return. He always had a smile on his face and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
Christian, we love and miss you so much.
Rest in peace.
Build Me a Son, O Lord
Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory.
Build me a son whose wishbone will not be where his backbone should be; a son who will know Thee and that to know himself is the foundation stone of knowledge. Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm; here let him learn compassion for those who fail.
Build me a son whose heart will be clean, whose goal will be high; a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men; one who will learn to laugh, yet never forget how to weep; one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past.
And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness of true strength.
Then I, his father, will dare to whisper, ‘I have not lived in vain.’
General Douglas MacArthur
Friends and family will be received at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, Arizona on Friday, Aug. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at St Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 10755 N 124th St, Scottsdale at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.