Charleyne Aschenbrenner of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Jan. 31, 2021 at the age of 92. Char was born Jan. 3, 1929 in Pasadena, Calif., to William and Charleyne Nobes.
After growing up in California, she found her way to Phoenix, Ariz., where she met and married Ralph Trompeter. Char was a caring and fun-loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and great grandmother who had many friends in many places. She was fun to be with and appreciated her many close friendships.
After 28 years of marriage to Ralph Trompeter, Ralph passed at the age of 54. After a time of mourning and learning to move forward, Ralph’s trusted and longtime best friend and fraternity brother at Northwestern University, Frank Aschenbrenner (Ralph, Char and Frank were friends for many years), helped Char get her life back together. As luck and good fortune would have it, Frank and Char began dating and ultimately were happily married for 30 blissful years until his passing in 2012.
Char and Asch were the perfect couple, traveling often to Hawaii, Fiji and other exotic locations. Char’s favorite place to spend time was in Laguna Beach, Calif., which she visited two or three times a year. Char felt very fortunate to have found love twice, living a very fulfilling life with Frank in Fountain Hills.
In addition to her parents, Char was preceded in death by husband, Ralph deceased 1981, husband and best friend Frank Aschenbrenner deceased 2012; and brothers, Bud and Jack Nobes.
She is survived by son, Rob Duncan (Andrea) from a previous marriage; son, PJ Trompeter (Sheryl); daughter, Pam Aguilu; and son, Paul Trompeter (Roxanne); plus eight grand kids and 10 great-grand kids; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the special effort and time given by Paul Trompeter to support and care for Char in the late stage of life. He put his life on pause to be her caregiver for an extended period of time and for that we are most appreciative. Thank you, Paul.
A funeral mass was held Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A viewing opportunity was available prior to mass with a private internment following for family only. Mass was held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Scottsdale.
Celebration of life for Char was held at
Saddle Bronc Grill in Fountain Hills.
In lieu of flowers, Char has always supported St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org). Thank you for supporting this worthy cause in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.