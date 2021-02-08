Charles W. Prinzen (Wes) 78, long-time resident of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Jan. 19, 2021, following a brief illness.
Wes was born Oct. 26, 1942 to John and Betty Prinzen in Los Angeles, Calif. He grew up in Washington State and married his childhood sweetheart, Carol, on July14,1962. They have two daughters, Kimberly and Kristie.
Wes was the founder of Prinzen Landscaping and Red Mountain Rubbish Removal. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Wes’ hobbies included golfing, volunteering for 20 years at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, camping. tossing horseshoes and boating. He loved to tell true life stories, laugh, and enjoy every moment.
Wes and Carol loved traveling the U.S.A. and Mexico and spending every summer in Crescent Bar, Wash., with their family and friends.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruby and Ruth; brothers Jack and David. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol of 58 years; sister, Betty; daughters, Kimberly Barrett (Sherm), Kristie Powelson (Sheldon); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Messinger Mortuary on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.