Charles W. Stevens

Charles W. (Chuck) Stevens passed away Oct. 1, 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his life, Nancy, and children, Scott and Sara. Chuck was born on Dec. 17, 1939, in Muskegon, Mich., to Clifford and Mildred Stevens. Early in his life his parents relocated to Effingham, Ill., and established Stevens Hardware.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Scott and daughter, Sara Stevens Foster (Gabe); grandchildren, Madeline, Alex, and Paige Stevens; Gavin and Sydney Foster; sister, Mary Herrmann; brothers-in-Law, John Cohorst and Joe Cohorst.
Chuck attended Effingham High School and loved being part of the EHS class of ‘57. The stories they would recount bonded them for life. He was part of the first undefeated football team for EHS. He graduated from Millikin University and served in the Army Intelligence Division in Germany for two years. Upon returning, Chuck took over the family business and turned it into Stevens True Value and Stevens Florals.
Chuck served the public in his roles as City Planning Commissioner for eight years and mayor for eight years. He continued to implement and promote Effingham as the “Crossroads of America.” He wanted to get things accomplished for the betterment of all people. Chuck would say, “I am not a politician; I am a public servant.”
Eventually, Chuck and Nancy moved to Fountain Hills to enjoy the warmer weather. Chuck made a lot of new friends and took time to hike, golf and party with his new-found family. He enjoyed the Men’s Club, Friends of the Hills and many other social groups.
He will be remembered as one of the good ones. Someone who was happy to work tirelessly behind the scenes for his family, friends, employees and community at large. He will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Fountain Hills, AZ in late 2020 and Effingham, IL in the Spring of 2021.