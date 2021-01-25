Wes Prinzen, 78, long-time resident of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Jan. 19, 2021, following a brief illness.
Wes was born Oct 26, 1942 to John and Betty Prinzen in Los Angeles, Calif. Wes grew up in Washington State and married his childhood sweetheart, Carol, on July 14, 1962. They have two daughters, Kimberly and Kristie.
Wes was the founder of Prinzen Landscaping and Red Mountain Rubbish Removal. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included golfing, camping, tossing horseshoes and boating. He loved to tell true life stories, laugh and enjoy every moment.
Wes was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Rubie and Ruthie; brothers, Jack and David. He is survived by his loving wife Carol of 58 years; sister, Betty; daughters, Kimberly Barrett (Sherm), Kristie Powelson (Sheldon); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.