Charles L. Ofsthun

Charles Lynn Ofsthun, 91, of Fountain Hills passed away on March 3, 2023. He was born to Eugene and Verdell Ofsthun of Crystal, Minn., on Jan. 11, 1932.
He was a championship wrestler for Robbinsdale High School and the University of Minnesota. He was inducted into the High School Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, also named to the Minnesota “All Time High School Dream Team (1937-1997).” He was picked from 60 years’ worth of wrestlers to represent his weight class. At the University of Minnesota, he won a national championship. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Army in Verdun, France for two years.
He dedicated his life to helping children and his chosen career was in education as a math teacher and counselor at Columbia Heights School District in Minnesota. Following his retirement to Arizona he continued to be an active golfer. His sense of humor and calm presence brought joy to everyone who knew him. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Neil. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, Pierre, Guy Jayme, Todd, daughter, Carly and their spouses; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
His celebration of life will be held at Eagle Mountain Golf Course on Saturday, March 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. Please wear bright clothes, which he loved. Donations, if desired, can be made to Columbia Heights High School College Scholarship Program. RSVP Carol if you can join us.