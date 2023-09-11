Charles Koglin

It is with great sadness that I share the passing of Chuck Koglin on early Sunday morning, Aug. 13, 2023, in Fountain Hills, Ariz. He had an enormous heart and a great sense of humor.
He was born on July 20, 1946, to Charles H. and Joan Koglin in Chicago. He is survived by his wife, Jennene and his brother, Craig (Mary). Also, his godchild/nephew, Trevor Koglin plus two stepchildren and seven step-grandchildren.
Chuck was a 27-year veteran of the Rochelle, Ill., Fire Department. and had many memories of the calls he went on including the old Vagabond Inn. He closed his fire department retirement party with two quotes that still are true today. A line from Bob Hope: “Thanks for the memories,” and one from Red Skelton: “Good night and God bless.”
He will be buried at a later date in Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle. Any memorial donations can be sent to the Rochelle Fire Dept., 401 5th Ave., Rochelle, Ill., 61068.