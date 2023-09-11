Charles Koglin

Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.