Charles “Chuck” P. Jones, of Fountain Hills died Sept. 16, 2022, at HonorHealth Thompson Peak Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Chuck was born on July 21, 1950, in Coral Gables, Fla., the son of Albert L. and Frances D. (Samples) Jones. He served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, ending as a staff sergeant. Chuck studied paralegal tech at Cape Fear C.C. in Wilmington, N.C. and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Arizona State University in Tempe.
Chuck was a soccer coach for the Fountain Hills Soccer Club and a Den Leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He had a love for motorcycles but had to stop riding due to his illness.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah L. Jones; his children, Jodie L. Jones (John), Charles “Charlie” P. Jones II (Danielle), and Elizabeth “Liz” D. Jones; grandchildren, Jacob, Jackson, Jameson, Shelby, Brooklyn, Clayton, Isabell, and Kadence; brothers, Donald P. Jones (Peggy) and Phillip D. Jones (Eloyse); and many extended family members and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Albert L. and Frances D. Jones, and a brother, Albert L. Jones II.