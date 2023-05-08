Chandralee Messex, 79, of Rio Verde, Ariz., passed away May 2, 2023. She was born July 1, 1943, in Grand Haven, Mich., to the late Vern and Bette Dagen.
She was married to her late husband, Monte Messex, for over 50 years. They loved to travel the world together, especially Hawaii. After his passing, she kept that tradition alive to carry on Monte's memory.
She had a passion for gardening, puzzles, dancing and playing her favorite game, Yahtzee. Her bubbly personality was contagious, and she always had a smile on her face. Her favorite pastime the last few years was supporting all the local restaurants in town with her close friends.
Chan lived in the Rio Verde area for over 25 years, where she made many meaningful friends with the local community. She considered her second family to be the Rodakis family and treated Debbie Rodakis as a second daughter.
Chandralee was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Monte Messex, who passed Dec. 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Diaz and her two grandchildren, William and Thomas. Services will be held privately.