Catherine Lull, 78, of Fountain Hills passed away on April 4, 2021. She was the wife of late Kenneth lull. They shared 58 years of marriage together. She is survived by daughter, Cindy Fried; son, Kenneth R. Lull; two brothers, Michael and Charles Atkinson; three grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
